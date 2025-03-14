Arizona State Retirement System Buys 624 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Wayfair by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Wayfair by 577.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of W stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 3.44. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average of $45.93.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $52,625.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,701,163.50. This trade represents a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $1,372,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,567,714.75. This trade represents a 4.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,228 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,818. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on W. StockNews.com raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Wayfair and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.81.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

