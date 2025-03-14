Arizona State Retirement System Buys 8,348 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENLC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

ENLC opened at $14.56 on Friday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

