Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYNA. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 526,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,170,000 after buying an additional 165,866 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 204,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 138,748 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 53,252 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 42,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,804,000 after purchasing an additional 31,565 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In other news, insider Ken Rizvi acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $248,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,614.50. This trade represents a 14.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Stock Performance

SYNA opened at $61.71 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $102.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.49.

About Synaptics

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.