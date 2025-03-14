Arizona State Retirement System Has $801,000 Stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Palomar were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,360,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 536.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $127.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.94 and a 200-day moving average of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.33. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $136.90.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Palomar had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 19.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, insider Angela L. Grant sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total value of $159,319.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,249.24. The trade was a 37.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $68,039.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,086.58. This represents a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,485 shares of company stock valued at $4,098,195. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

