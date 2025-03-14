Arizona State Retirement System Has $817,000 Stock Position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Amentum were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMTM. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amentum by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Amentum during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amentum during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amentum during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amentum in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMTM opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95.

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Equities research analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMTM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou acquired 100,000 shares of Amentum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,920,783.33. This trade represents a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara Loughran acquired 4,600 shares of Amentum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,658. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

