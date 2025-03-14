Arizona State Retirement System Has $852,000 Stock Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,220,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,453,000 after purchasing an additional 502,094 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.52 and a beta of 1.94.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $249.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Insider Activity at Hecla Mining

In other Hecla Mining news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 16,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $84,604.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,551.94. This represents a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kurt Allen sold 9,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $47,630.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,372.16. This represents a 8.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,915 shares of company stock worth $300,000. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Hecla Mining Profile



Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

