Arizona State Retirement System Has $878,000 Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGNA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in TEGNA by 455.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGNA. StockNews.com downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

TEGNA Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $19.62.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.12%.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.