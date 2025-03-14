Arizona State Retirement System Has $896,000 Position in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in UL Solutions were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,851 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,565,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,766,000 after acquiring an additional 230,886 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,137,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,058,000 after acquiring an additional 637,077 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,003,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in UL Solutions by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,510,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter.

ULS opened at $50.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.17. UL Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average is $51.97.

UL Solutions ( NYSE:ULS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.54 million. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 44.52% and a net margin of 11.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from UL Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. UL Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

In related news, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $102,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,285 shares in the company, valued at $492,105. This represents a 17.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ULS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on UL Solutions from $60.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on UL Solutions from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UL Solutions from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UL Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

