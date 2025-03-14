Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in ACV Auctions by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ACV Auctions by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,850,000 after acquiring an additional 48,021 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ACV Auctions by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.05.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.73. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $23.46.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $159.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.77 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ACV Auctions

In other ACV Auctions news, CFO William Zerella sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $308,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 462,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,512,637.64. The trade was a 3.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 30,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $619,225.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,738 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,571.14. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,401 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

