Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Avista were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 202.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 57,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 38,550 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,295,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,857,000 after purchasing an additional 27,328 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avista

In other news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $89,047.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,886.25. This represents a 15.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of Avista stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $40.23.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $517.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.48 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 7.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

