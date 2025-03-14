Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $402,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $758,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $948,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $52.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.37. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $55.60.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 8,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $373,879.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,823,564.48. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $63,369.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,959.36. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,657. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $76.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PTCT

PTC Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.