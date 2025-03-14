Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 110 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $93.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.75 and its 200 day moving average is $87.66. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.18 and a 52 week high of $112.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

In related news, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $379,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,770.17. This trade represents a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,812 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $496,887.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,384.32. This trade represents a 37.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,048. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

