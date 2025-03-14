Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 2,645 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 54.6% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,014,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,937,000 after purchasing an additional 711,185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,023,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 86.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,792 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALGM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $26.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.97 and a beta of 1.67. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

