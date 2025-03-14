Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Nuvalent by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuvalent stock opened at $74.48 on Friday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.80 and a twelve month high of $113.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.97.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.10.

In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $156,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,981,820.46. This trade represents a 0.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $2,051,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,926,221.38. The trade was a 9.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,800 shares of company stock worth $8,895,004 in the last three months. 12.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

