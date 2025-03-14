Arizona State Retirement System Sells 249 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ashland were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ashland during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Ashland during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Ashland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Ashland by 610.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Ashland during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of ASH stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.66 and a 200 day moving average of $76.19. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.29 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.51). Ashland had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Ashland’s payout ratio is -245.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ashland from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ashland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Guillermo Novo acquired 31,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.24 per share, with a total value of $2,010,326.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,326.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

