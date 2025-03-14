Arizona State Retirement System Sells 436 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,924,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,516,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,896 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,492,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,204,000 after acquiring an additional 599,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,849,000 after acquiring an additional 83,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,863,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,541,000 after acquiring an additional 404,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Option Care Health stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,926.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,835.24. The trade was a 40.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

