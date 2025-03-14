Arizona State Retirement System Sells 505 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOG. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 71,664.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HOG opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.86. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $88,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,555 shares in the company, valued at $611,487.80. The trade was a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

