Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 36.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 8.5% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Boston Beer Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of SAM opened at $226.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.04. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $339.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Report on Boston Beer
Boston Beer Company Profile
The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Beer
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.