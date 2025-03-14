Assetmark Inc. Buys 10,003 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 114.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,741 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 45,761 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 576,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 249,543 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 49,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 18,415 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 31.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 353,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 84,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 60.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,369,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,302,000 after purchasing an additional 517,179 shares in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $15.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

