Assetmark Inc. Has $155,000 Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of CDW by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of CDW by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in CDW by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.67.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $163.50 on Friday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $162.84 and a twelve month high of $263.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 55.42%. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

