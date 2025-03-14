Assetmark Inc. Has $156,000 Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 304,100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cameco by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,777,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,639 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Cameco by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,478,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,386,000 after purchasing an additional 410,711 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,268,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,326,000 after purchasing an additional 159,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,175,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,968,000 after acquiring an additional 187,512 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,151,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,737,000 after acquiring an additional 664,828 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Glj Research lifted their price objective on Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

