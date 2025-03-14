Assetmark Inc. Has $247,000 Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 9,740.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 984 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,623,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,212,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,489,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,208,763,000 after buying an additional 191,020 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the third quarter worth approximately $35,090,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 8.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,995 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $345,560,000 after buying an additional 117,080 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Marianne Budnik sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total value of $221,639.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,876.50. This trade represents a 29.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.06, for a total value of $1,969,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,836,915.82. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,060 shares of company stock worth $4,477,083. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on F5 from $262.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.00.

F5 stock opened at $257.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.06. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.01 and a 52-week high of $313.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

