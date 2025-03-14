Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 401.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 34,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 130,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its position in Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 67,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE ET opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ET

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.