Assetmark Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,307 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 645.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,355,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,862 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,414,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,775,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,558 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 976.5% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,238,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,001 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,220,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

SHO stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.17 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 257.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

