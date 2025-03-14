Assetmark Inc. Purchases 82 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 801 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at about $14,480,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 38.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 181,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,048,000 after buying an additional 50,304 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 39.5% during the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,146,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 129,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,473,000 after buying an additional 26,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,892,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LFUS opened at $205.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.97 and a 12 month high of $275.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.46.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LFUS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

