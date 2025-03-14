Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 356.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMCB opened at $72.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.52 million, a PE ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.35. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $68.07 and a 12-month high of $82.52.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

