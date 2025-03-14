Assetmark Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,169,000 after acquiring an additional 513,526 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 696,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,100,000 after acquiring an additional 217,316 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 787,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,640,000 after acquiring an additional 160,535 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,921,000 after acquiring an additional 145,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 29.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,408,000 after buying an additional 142,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.75.

SPX Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

SPX Technologies stock opened at $131.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.99 and a 1 year high of $183.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.35.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

