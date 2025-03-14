Assetmark Inc. Sells 1,812 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,459,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ALLETE by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,584,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ALLETE by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 786,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,971,000 after buying an additional 20,245 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 12.9% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 398,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,551,000 after buying an additional 45,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $65.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.66 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.71.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.15). ALLETE had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.19%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

