AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Holdings Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 3,380.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter valued at $110,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASTS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AST SpaceMobile has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.98.

Shares of ASTS stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $614,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,258.44. The trade was a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

