Atb Cap Markets Issues Positive Outlook for TSE:RBY Earnings

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Rubellite Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Rubellite Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Rubellite Energy stock opened at C$1.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$165.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. Rubellite Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.70 and a 12-month high of C$2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.92.

Rubellite Energy Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company operates in the Figure Lake area located in southwest of Lac La Biche, Alberta; the Marten Hills area is located in the northeast of Slave Lake; and the Ukalta area is located in the northeast of Edmonton, Alberta.

