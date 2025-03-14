Atb Cap Markets Lifts Earnings Estimates for Akita Drilling

Get Akita Drilling alerts:

Akita Drilling (TSE:AKT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akita Drilling in a report issued on Tuesday, March 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Akita Drilling’s FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Akita Drilling has a 52-week low of C$6.52 and a 52-week high of C$9.23.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (AKITA) is engaged in providing contract drilling services, primarily to the oil and gas industry. The Company is involved in other forms of drilling, including potash mining and the development of storage caverns. The Company owns and operates approximately 31 drilling rigs in Canada.

