Atria Investments Inc Has $779,000 Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,160,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,529,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 286,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,464,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $3,093,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.56, for a total value of $362,246.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,240,344.36. This represents a 10.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,958,097 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ALNY opened at $241.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $304.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.57.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALNY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.26.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Stories

