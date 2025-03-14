Atria Investments Inc Has $827,000 Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,763 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in NU were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NU alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NU in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,704,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of NU by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 257,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 48,445 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 4,819,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after acquiring an additional 259,324 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in shares of NU by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 355,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 58,183 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.47.

NU Price Performance

Shares of NU opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $16.15.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. Analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.