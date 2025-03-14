Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $70,104,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,161,000 after purchasing an additional 577,320 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,588,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,955,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,814,000 after buying an additional 218,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 27.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 750,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,999,000 after acquiring an additional 162,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ZBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.15.

Shares of ZBH opened at $107.63 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.69 and a 52-week high of $133.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

