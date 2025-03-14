Atria Investments Inc Raises Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

In related news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total transaction of $361,010.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,510.08. This represents a 24.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABG shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 6.5 %

NYSE:ABG opened at $227.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.98 and a 1-year high of $312.56.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

