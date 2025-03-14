Atria Investments Inc Sells 12,260 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,260 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.07% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTLS. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,712,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,718,000 after buying an additional 150,887 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4,148.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,909,000 after buying an additional 413,979 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,644,000. World Equity Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 216,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after acquiring an additional 73,426 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 202,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the period.

Shares of FTLS opened at $63.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.50. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.92 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.40.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

