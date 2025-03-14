Atria Investments Inc Sells 12,490 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,946 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,490 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.10% of NETGEAR worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 66.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,566 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $682.46 million, a PE ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 0.72. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 1.83%. On average, analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on NETGEAR from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NTGR

Insider Activity at NETGEAR

In other news, CEO Charles J. Prober sold 10,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $291,148.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,526,806.32. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $60,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,726.70. The trade was a 3.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NETGEAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.