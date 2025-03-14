Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) Insider Rich Cashin Sells 7,827 Shares

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Rich Cashin sold 7,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,421 ($18.41), for a total value of £111,221.67 ($144,069.52).

On Wednesday, March 5th, Rich Cashin bought 10 shares of Avon Protection stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,518 ($19.66) per share, with a total value of £151.80 ($196.63).

On Wednesday, February 5th, Rich Cashin purchased 10 shares of Avon Protection stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,447 ($18.74) per share, for a total transaction of £144.70 ($187.44).

AVON stock opened at GBX 1,438 ($18.63) on Friday. Avon Protection plc has a 1-year low of GBX 955 ($12.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,558 ($20.18). The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,475.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,358.16. The firm has a market cap of £538.11 million, a P/E ratio of -49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio is -62.08%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

We are a world leader in protective equipment, with a reputation for innovative design, high-performance quality and specialist materials expertise.

Our two businesses, Avon Protection and Team Wendy, supply our respiratory and head protection portfolio to customers across the globe from our manufacturing sites in the UK and North America.

With over 900 talented people our shared purpose and core beliefs are to be #FIERCE about Protecting Lives.

