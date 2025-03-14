Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Declares Stock Repurchase Program

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BBY stock opened at GBX 445.60 ($5.77) on Friday. Balfour Beatty has a 1 year low of GBX 341.20 ($4.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 476.40 ($6.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 452.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 442.74.

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 43.60 ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Balfour Beatty had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Balfour Beatty will post 43.3100698 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 500 ($6.48) to GBX 575 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Balfour Beatty is a leading international infrastructure group. With 26,000 employees across the UK, US and Hong Kong, we’re leading the transformation of our industry to meet the challenges of the future.

Trusted by our customers to deliver sustainable solutions and strengthen communities, we finance, develop, build, maintain and operate the increasingly complex and critical infrastructure that supports national economies and deliver projects at the heart of local communities.

