Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,232 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.9% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apple by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,010,284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $136,074,372,000 after buying an additional 55,935,105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 363,859,362 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,779,231,000 after purchasing an additional 18,224,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,857,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,542,863,000 after acquiring an additional 20,483,787 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,942,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,121,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893,741 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 20,372.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 94,347,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $219,829,700,000 after buying an additional 93,886,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at $97,474,301.68. This represents a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on Apple
Apple Stock Down 3.4 %
AAPL opened at $209.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.08 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
