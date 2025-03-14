Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD)

Stock analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Exodus Movement in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on Exodus Movement in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Exodus Movement in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Exodus Movement stock opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. Exodus Movement has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $117.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.56.

Exodus Movement, Inc develops blockchain asset investors platform to secure, exchange and manage wealth inside one application. The company was founded by Daniel Castagnoli and Jon Paul Richardson in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

