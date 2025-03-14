Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,052,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $49,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $809,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 20.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 34,871 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $8,413,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at $2,134,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,155.0% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 92,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

BSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.14.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average is $47.80. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $39.98 and a 12 month high of $57.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 69,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $3,246,971.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,705,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,623,656.76. This trade represents a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

