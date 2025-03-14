Biofrontera (BFRI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Biofrontera Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BFRI stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.30. Biofrontera has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Biofrontera in a report on Friday, November 15th.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

