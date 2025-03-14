Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Position Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 66,801 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,339,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,448,000 after purchasing an additional 372,737 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 278.5% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 563.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 508,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,416,000 after acquiring an additional 431,954 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $28.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average is $42.18. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $60.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.29). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Biohaven from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Biohaven from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BHVN

Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven

In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs acquired 32,700 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.47 per share, with a total value of $996,369.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,320,571 shares in the company, valued at $70,707,798.37. This trade represents a 1.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.