BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.44 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BioNTech from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BioNTech from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.73.

BioNTech Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $97.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.41 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $76.53 and a 52-week high of $131.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.04.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BioNTech will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in BioNTech by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in BioNTech by 45,000.0% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 823.5% in the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in BioNTech by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

