BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,306,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,858,000 after purchasing an additional 21,963 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 103,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBIO shares. Bank of America raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 68,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $2,467,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,477.82. This represents a 42.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,579,739 shares of company stock worth $323,171,901. 24.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $32.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.77. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.07.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.