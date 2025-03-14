Brokerages Set Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Price Target at $30.14

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESI shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 610.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions stock opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.34. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $29.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.24 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Equities analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

