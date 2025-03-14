Brokerages Set Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) PT at C$17.15

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUN shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$16.60 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Lundin Mining

TSE:LUN opened at C$12.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.02. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$10.92 and a one year high of C$17.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

