Brokerages Set Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target at $205.06

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.06.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $193.50 to $224.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $196.40 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $212.50 to $217.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,233,907 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,142,122,000 after acquiring an additional 31,281,359 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,382,116 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,611,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $970,736,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,842,647 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,048,000 after buying an additional 4,486,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,427,062 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,419,000 after buying an additional 3,841,359 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $176.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.73. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $132.50 and a 1 year high of $208.39. The company has a market capitalization of $116.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The network technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.
