Brokerages Set USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) PT at $27.50

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

USA Compression Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:USAC opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.31.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 62.46% and a net margin of 10.48%. On average, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 287.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,274,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,186,000 after purchasing an additional 107,058 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,905,000. Objectivity Squared LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 211,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 211,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 14.9% in the third quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 25,439 shares in the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

